Speed kills: Car rams into 2 stationery trucks, 1 killed

Hyderabad: In a fatal incident, a speeding car rammed into two stationary lorries at Sadasivpalli stage of Manakondur Mandal early on Wednesday morning, killing 1 on the spot and injuring two others.

It is reported that Vamshidhar Reddy, 44, died on the spot after his car hit the lorries parked on the road. He was on his way from Karimnagar to Warangal.

Police has shifted the body to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and investigation is underway.