  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Speed kills: Car rams into 2 stationery trucks, 1 killed

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

The incident took place at Sadasivpalli stage of Manakondur Mandal early on Wednesday morning

Hyderabad: In a fatal incident, a speeding car rammed into two stationary lorries at Sadasivpalli stage of Manakondur Mandal early on Wednesday morning, killing 1 on the spot and injuring two others.

It is reported that Vamshidhar Reddy, 44, died on the spot after his car hit the lorries parked on the road. He was on his way from Karimnagar to Warangal.

Police has shifted the body to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X