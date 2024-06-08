Speed up LRS process: Bhatti to officials

Hyderabad: Asking the officials to explore ways to mobilise additional revenue and increase State income, the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday asked the officials to speed up the process of the Land Regularisation Scheme. Several LRS applications were pending for a long time. The process was started before the issuance of election notification.

He examined the reasons for the lack of progress under the LRS. He instructed the officials to speed up the process to augment income to the State Treasury. Bhatti had a meeting to review various departments at the Secretariat on Friday. Particularly he reviewed the functioning of Finance, Revenue, Excise, Transport, Arogya Sri departments.

Bhatti said that LRS should be applied only to the eligible sites. There is a danger of getting the encroached govt land regularised under the scheme to get benefit, he said. He sought the details of houses constructed under Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha schemes and the revenue earned thereof. He also took stock of the unsold houses, plots and their condition.

The Deputy CM inquired about the functioning of the committee constituted in the Commercial Taxes dept to increase the revenue. The Commercial Taxes dept should hold review meetings in various wings frequently to bolster the State revenue and check evasion. He also suggested taking stock of interest being paid by the RTC to various banks and institutions and considering the possibility of transferring loans to institutions that charge less interest and help RTC increase its revenue.