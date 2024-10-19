Speeding car overturns at Panjagutta, several injured

A morning drive turned disastrous on Saturday when a speeding car lost control and overturned near the Panjagutta Praja Bhavan, leaving several young passengers seriously injured and nearby motorists in shock.

Witnesses report that the incident occurred while the car was approaching the Panjagutta area at high speed. The vehicle veered out of control, ultimately overturning and causing havoc on the road. The alarming speed of the car, which had drawn in the attention of surrounding motorists led to panic.

The police arrived at the scene after local residents alerted them. The traffic police worked promptly to extract the trapped youths from the wreckage and shifted them to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation.