Live
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
- Women's T20 WC: The last three overs saved our bacon, says Devine on reaching final
Just In
Speeding car overturns at Panjagutta, several injured
A morning drive turned disastrous on Saturday when a speeding car lost control and overturned near the Panjagutta Praja Bhavan, leaving several young passengers seriously injured and nearby motorists in shock.
A morning drive turned disastrous on Saturday when a speeding car lost control and overturned near the Panjagutta Praja Bhavan, leaving several young passengers seriously injured and nearby motorists in shock.
Witnesses report that the incident occurred while the car was approaching the Panjagutta area at high speed. The vehicle veered out of control, ultimately overturning and causing havoc on the road. The alarming speed of the car, which had drawn in the attention of surrounding motorists led to panic.
The police arrived at the scene after local residents alerted them. The traffic police worked promptly to extract the trapped youths from the wreckage and shifted them to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation.