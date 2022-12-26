Speeding lorry rams into 4 vehicles, 1 killed

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, one person was killed and five others injured severely after a tipper vehicle rammed into four cars and two bikes halted at the signal point. The horrifying incident took place at Wipro circle in Gachibowli. According to the sources, a tipper lost control of the vehicle reportedly due to a brake failure and rammed into four cars and two bikes at a traffic signal point.



It is said that one person died on the spot and he was identified as a Swiggy delivery executive Naseer. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital. Police took the tipper driver into custody.