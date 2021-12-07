Speeding Porsche mows down 2 in Hyderabad

Banjara Hills: Hyderabad roads seem to be turning dangerous for pedestrians as well as for other road users. The city had witnessed three accidents in 24 hours and all of them were drunk and drive cases leading to the death of four persons. It appears that the drunk drivers have no fear of law enforcing authorities as no amount of drunk and drive checks seem to be hindering their spirit to get behind driving wheel after consuming liquor. "Dekha Jayega," seems to be the attitude of such people.



There are also allegations in some cases and pressure is put on the authorities not to release even the CCTV footage.



In the first incident that took place on Sunday night at around 2 am, two persons, who were crossing the road near Banjara Hills, Road No 2, were flown into the air and died on the spot after being hit by a fast-moving Porsche car. The deceased were identified as Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, employees of a corporate hospital and were returning home after their duty at the hospital. The accused was identified as Rohit Goud, a realtor, who was driving the car under the influence of alcohol along with his friend Suman, who was seated next to him. They were traveling towards the KBR Park from Nagarjuna Circle. Though there are many CCTV cameras, it is being alleged that the police is under pressure not to release the footage because of the political influence the accused has. The police, however, claim that the investigation was on and were analysing the CCTV footage. The Inspector of Banjara Hills, P Shiva Chandra, said, "A case for drunken driving and over-speeding has been registered against the car driver and further investigation is on. The driver and his friend have been taken into custody and preliminary investigations revealed that the accused persons went to a party and were returning home. As both the accused were in an inebriated condition, they did not notice the persons who were crossing the street."

In the second incident, a couple, Raju and Mounika, died on spot at Narsingi after being hit by a fast-moving car and the accused driver was identified as Sanjay. He was also under inebriated condition, according to police. Raju was a milk vendor and also worked as a paper boy. He was going to a bank along with his wife Mounika. Mounika was an Angandwadi worker and was active in her colony. In the third incident, that took place on Sunday night at around 11.30 pm, four persons were hit when a car rammed into them near Inorbit Mall. All of them were severely injured. The injured were working in a restaurant and were going home after their work. The car, police said, had three occupants Nikhil Kumar, Akhil and Tarun. All of them are said to be doctors. According to the police, Nikhil and Tarun were not drunk, whereas Akhil was drunk.