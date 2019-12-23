Sports Authority of Telangana contract coaches demand regularisation at Olympic Bhavan in LB Stadium

Basheerbagh: The Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) Contract Coaches Association has demanded regularisation of their services and redressal of their issues. The association president Satyavani was speaking at press meeting organised at Olympic Bhavan in LB Stadium on Sunday.

Satyawani alleged that SAT MD Dinakar Babu and Chairman Venkateshwar Reddy have been playing with their lives by not regularising their services. She said that most of the contract coaches have been working for the last 25 years but are not regularised, instead, 20 coaches have been appointed on compensatory appointment basis.

She demanded that the state government reform the SAT and regularise their services. She warned the government of intense agitation if their demands were not met. She said several representations were made to the sports minister, but he had been misled by the MD and the chairman of SAT.

General secretary of the association Gokul, treasurer Aditya Verma, secretary Srikanth, Ratan Bose, Satish Reddy, Maqbool Ahmed and others participated in the press meet.