Sravani Hospitals launches ‘My Health Challenge’
Hyderabad: Sravani Hospitals has launched ‘My Health Challenge’ — a unique health awareness campaign aimed at inspiring individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

The challenge combines physical activity, essential health checks, and AI-assisted medical analysis to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Under the campaign, Sravani Hospitals is also offering free health checkups for CBP, BP, RBS and ECG till August 25 at their centres.

The campaign was officially launched by Chettupalli Mallikarjuna, retired police officer, mentor, and pillar of the Sravani Hospitals family at Madhapur and by T. Jayapal, a businessman at Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB).

Sharing her joy about the innovative campaign, Sravani Chettupalli, CEO, Sravani Hospitals said, “We are advocating that India will be healthy only when we as individuals are healthy and fit. Under our My Health Challenge campaign everyone can avail free tests at our centres.”

