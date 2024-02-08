  • Menu
Sri Chaitanya School wins NASA’s NSS competition
Hyderabad: NASA’s National Space Society conducted “Live in Healthy Space” design competition for the students of 12 to 18 years all over the world to design one specific component of a space settlement – An Agricultural Module (or area) for the first time.

The results of this competition were announced by NSS and the students of Sri Chaitanya School bagged 28 out of the total 47 prizes announced. Out of the total of 47 prizes, India’s share is 31 and out of this 31, Sri Chaitanya School got 28, making almost a clean sweep of it in the country.

