Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner visits PJTSAU

Hyderabad: Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Dr D Venkateshwaran visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and took stock of the university activities here on Wednesday.

PJTSAU's Dr Sudheerkumar and Director of Research Dr Jagadeeshwar welcomed the Sri Lankan diplomat and explained to him about university activities. Dr Venkateswaran visited several establishments on the Rajendranagar campus. Later, he went around the newly inaugurated AgHub – Agri Innovation Hub to understand the Agritech innovation ecosystem that was being nurtured through this platform.

Impressed at the model and functioning of the innovation hub, the Deputy High Commissioner said, "A similar model would also help elevate the already-booming innovation and entrepreneurial environment in Sri Lanka. He further suggested a collaboration to adapt ideas and models of AgHub and successful ventures of PJTSAU, exchange of faculty and students for optimal utilisation of resources, propagation of technology, strengthening the relationship between both the nations and adding value to the Agritech ecosystem. He also held a meeting with university officers and AgHub MD and CEO.