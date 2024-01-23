Sri Veerabhadra Shiva Ramanjaneya Swamy temple celebrates dedication of Ram idol in Attapur

The atmosphere at the Sri Veerabhadra Shiva Ramanjaneya Swamy temple premises in Attapur Keshav Nagar Colony on Monday was filled with excitement and devotion as the devotees celebrated the dedication of the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. To enhance the experience for the devotees, a big screen was installed, allowing them to witness the grand celebration.

The devotees of the colony gathered together and chanted the powerful Sri Rama Jaya Rama Stotram and Jai Sri Ram, led by Vedic scholar Vishwanadha Sharma. The melodious chants echoed through the temple premises, creating a serene and holy ambience. The devotees, including women and children, participated with great enthusiasm, expressing their deep devotion and reverence for Lord Rama.

Delete Edit

The vibrant energy of the celebration could be felt as the entire village turned purple, with people dressed in traditional attire embellished with purple hues. The palanquin procession, a significant part of the celebration, saw a massive turnout of people. The devotees enthusiastically carried the palanquin with the idol of Lord Rama, singing devotional songs and expressing their love and devotion towards the deity.



The devotion and involvement of the devotees created an atmosphere of joy and spiritual connection. The dedication of the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya was celebrated with utmost fervor, marking it as a memorable and significant event for the Sri Veerabhadra Shiva Ramanjaneya Swamy temple and its devoted followers in Attapur Keshav Nagar Colony.