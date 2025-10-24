Live
- Making Bihar No. 1 state is Mahagathbandhan’s goal, says Tejashwi Yadav before launching campaign
- PM Modi set to launch election campaign with visit to Samastipur ahead of Bihar Assembly polls
- India’s real estate sector records highest-ever deal volumes in Q3 2025: Report
- WHO sounds alarm over 'sharp increases' in HIV cases in Philippines, Fiji, Papua New Guinea
- Cultural Revival on the Plate: Regional Indian Cuisines Going Global
- Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today
- How to give your home a festive makeover the sustainable way
- APRJC Nagarjuna Sagar Marks 50 Glorious Years of Excellence and Togetherness
- Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration
- 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival 2025 Celebrates Three Decades of Indo-Japan Friendship
SSIM Celebrates 30th Convocation with Inspiring Graduation Ceremony
Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) held its 30th Convocation, Snatak 2025, on October 22 at the Kompally campus, awarding PGDM certificates to...
Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) held its 30th Convocation, Snatak 2025, on October 22 at the Kompally campus, awarding PGDM certificates to 214 graduates. Presided over by Mrs. Aarathy Sampathy, President & CEO of Siva Sivani Group, the ceremony featured virtual insights from Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, and Ramakrishna Sataluri, CEO of Shakti Energy Solutions. Emphasising innovation, sustainability, and lifelong learning, the dignitaries urged graduates to embrace ethical leadership and emerging sectors. Gold medals were awarded for academic excellence across disciplines, celebrating standout achievers like Chandana Naikal, Gopu Vandana Dashrath, and Prakhar Singh, marking a proud milestone in SSIM’s 30-year legacy of management education.