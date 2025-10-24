  • Menu
SSIM Celebrates 30th Convocation with Inspiring Graduation Ceremony

Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) held its 30th Convocation, Snatak 2025, on October 22 at the Kompally campus, awarding PGDM certificates to...

Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) held its 30th Convocation, Snatak 2025, on October 22 at the Kompally campus, awarding PGDM certificates to 214 graduates. Presided over by Mrs. Aarathy Sampathy, President & CEO of Siva Sivani Group, the ceremony featured virtual insights from Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, and Ramakrishna Sataluri, CEO of Shakti Energy Solutions. Emphasising innovation, sustainability, and lifelong learning, the dignitaries urged graduates to embrace ethical leadership and emerging sectors. Gold medals were awarded for academic excellence across disciplines, celebrating standout achievers like Chandana Naikal, Gopu Vandana Dashrath, and Prakhar Singh, marking a proud milestone in SSIM’s 30-year legacy of management education.

