Start lake beautification: Corporator Shanthi

Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi met Irrigation superintending engineer (SE) Bheem Prasad on Wednesday and urged him to take up beautification works of the lake in HMT Nagar.

She said that though the tender process was completed and an amount for Rs 3.14 crores allotted, there was no progress of works. The proposals should be readied and works launched soon for beautification of Patelkunta Lake, she added. Sai Gen Sekhar, Irrigation DE Praseed and others were present.