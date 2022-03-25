Start-up incubator of University of Hyderabad launches product

Hyderabad: A mobile software UPAJGURU developed by Grus & Grade (G&G), a start-up incubator at UoH-ASPIRE was launched on the occasion of Foundation Day of ASPIRE, at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Grus & Grade was incubated at Aspire BioNEST in March 2021 as an Agriculture Technology company with a focus to bring-in complete traceability in the Agriculture value chain. After detailed research in more than eight states with farmers, farm produce organisations, millers, transporters, input suppliers, banks and insurance agencies, Grus & Grade team conceptualised UPAJGURU.

This technology platfirm offers traceability in Agriculture value chain using blockchain technology. It's a 360-degree solution for farmers and farm produce organisations. The platform uses advanced AI tools and IoTs on-field and off field to track commodities and cash flows. UPAJGURU offers quality input supplies, market place, finance and farm advisory services through an integrated mobile and web application.

Within one year, G&G has been recognised as one the 500 best start-up and as the best start-up in Agriculture technology by CEO Magazine and incubates at APIARY under Meity, GOI under its second cohort for centre of excellence in blockchain technology.