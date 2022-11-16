State BJP welcomes HC direction on SIT probe

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Tuesday welcomed the direction of the Telangana High Court to monitor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the poaching of TRS MLAs by a single judge.

In a statement State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the directions of the High Court Chief Justice. He said the party has been seeking the same and hoped that the HC direction would help in a transparent investigation of the case.

He charged that the TRS government has been conspiring to tar the reputation of the party. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a media conference to level baseless allegations against the BJP. They stand as an example of the ruling party's designs.

Bandi appreciated the comments of the court on KCR holding the media conference.

He also welcomed the HC direction not to divulge details of the SIT probe and submit the report in a sealed cover to a single judge by November 29.

The BJP leader reiterated that those who erred and conspired should get punishment. That is also what people of Telangana want. He expressed confidence that the High Court monitoring of probe would bring out facts behind the poaching of MLAs and the conspirators to light.

State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said the party welcomed the HC decision." This would bring out facts against the backdrop of the TRS and its leader making baseless allegations against the BJP. He recalled that the party has been demanding an SIT probe under the supervision of a sitting judge or a CBI inquiry into the case.

Official spokesperson and advocate Rachna Reddy said the party is happy and resultantly grateful to HC for protecting the integrity and transparency of the investigation by ordering that the SIT investigation would be directly monitored by the single judge.

She pointed out that the court had expressed displeasure how the investigation was publicised through the CM's press meeting. "It ought to have been confidential to protect transparency and fairness".

Meanwhile, advocate Karuna Sagar said the Chief Justice bench, which heard the writ appeal delivered its order while disposing of the writ Appeal. The order directs: the single judge shall monitor the SIT investigation, the SIT shall continue with the investigation headed by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police; 3. the SIT shall submit the progress of the investigation in a sealed cover to the single judge by November 29; 4. the SIT shall not disclose the progress of the investigation to any authority or media The CP shall take responsibility for the same; 5. the SIT shall not disclose the progress of the investigation to political & executive (CM office) authorities; 6.the senior counsel representing the State regretted the leakage of details of the investigation and CD release during the CM press meeting. He has assured the court that it will not be repeated, Karuna Sagar added.