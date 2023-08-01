State BJP working unitedly to bring it to power: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the party in Telangana is moving forward with collective leadership with sole objective of bringing it to power.

Addressing the media after admitting former MLAs Sanjeev Rao and R Sridevi from Adilabad into the party fold here. he said, people were reposing trust in BJP as the only alternative to ruling BRS. Reddy dubbed the BRS, Congress and MIM as family parties, saying ‘families are more important to them than the country and people’.

Accusing the government of promoting corruption, he pointed out that the three parties joined to move a motion of no-confidence in Parliament. ‘People of Telangana should note how the three joined to hoodwink them’. He alleged the three parties were not only dynastic, but also encouraged corruption and dictatorship in their functioning’.

Reddy said he had toured the flood-affected areas in Hanumakonda and Warangal and found the government negligent in taking up relief measures. ‘Despite the Centre providing funds of Rs 900 crore towards disaster relief. the government is not spending them’.

Responding to the statements of party MP Soyam Bapurao on reservations to tribals, he said the statement was his personal; his statement does not reflect the party stand. He said the party would seek an explanation from the MP.

Reddy said there are many backward and poor people in the Lambada community ‘The party is committed to their uplift. It will bring in reservations due to tribals delinking them from religious quota provided by BRS.

The State BJP chief said the party would continue to fight the BRS failure in delivering electoral promises. He alleged the poor in the State were cheated by the ruling party despite the Centre providing funds under the PM Awas Yojana for housing.

‘The number of houses required for the poor is not constrained; those constructed are not distributed to beneficiaries. The party would continue its fight until double-bedroom houses are provided to every eligible poor in the State,” he added.

As part of the same, the party leadership is organising a rally in Mahbubnagar to mount pressure on the government on the 2 BHK houses.