State Cabinet thumbs up for Clean&Green Energy Policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced the ‘Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025’ to increase green energy productivity and to meet the future electricity needs. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has approved the new policy on Saturday.

The new policy aims to provide an additional 20,000 MW of renewable electricity capacity by 2030. The new policy will pave new path for the inclusive development of the state.

The government estimated that the new Green and Clean Energy Policy will attract the investments of Rs 1.98 lakh crore and create 1.14 lakh job opportunities in the next ten years.

The government’s ambitious development projects such as Metro Rail expansion, Future City, AI City, Pharma City, Regional Ring Road, Industrial Corridor and other development projects will increase the demand for electricity in the future. The new policy will help to meet the power demand

The state has already recorded a peak power demand of 15,623 MW in 2024. it is expected that the power demand will increase to 31,809 MW by 2034-35.

Officials said that the new policy will offer huge tax exemptions, subsidies and other incentives for industrialists who invest in setting up green energy projects.

Since the climate in the state is conducive to solar power generation for 300 days in a year, the Telangana State will one be one among 8 states to generate solar and wind power in the country. Under the new policy, developers will be encouraged to set up solar, wind, pumped storage power plants and wind power stations.

New renewable energy power generation plants will be set up on private and also government lands. The government will lease government lands at a nominal rent. Those who have set up solar and wind power plants in the state have been given the opportunity to sell them to DISCOMs or private companies through open access.

The government will also encourage the establishment of floating solar projects on reservoirs through competitive bidding under this policy. Reservoirs will be allocated to central and state public sector undertakings for the establishment of floating solar projects through nomination.

Women’s self-help groups in the state will also be encouraged to set up solar power plants. Plants with a capacity of 500 kilowatts to 2 megawatts will be allowed to be set up. DISCOMs will purchase this electricity. Rooftop solar power plants will be encouraged on government schools, Indiramma houses, government buildings and village panchayat offices.