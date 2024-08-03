State failing to prevent atrocities against girls, women: BJP Mahila Morcha

Hyderabad: BJP State Mahila Morcha president Dr Shilpa Reddy lashed out at the State government for not taking seriously the growing atrocities on the girls and women in the State. Addressing the media after the morcha members staged a protest before a private school in Uppal, they alleged the school management was trying to hush up a minor boy of Class IX sexually assaulting a Class II student on Thursday.

She alleged that Mahila Morcha was forced to organise a protest before the school as the management was not taking serious action on the heinous incident and instead, trying to cover it up. Dr Shilpa Reddy lamented that the State government has not yet implemented the life skills, self-defence and personality development sessions for which the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government allocated Rs 50 per student in the 2014 budget.

The students were not taught about the bad and good touches to create awareness against abuse, she said. She warned the government to try to stop the reoccurrence of the violence against women and girls child in the state. Failing which, the BJP Mahila Morcha will intensify its protests by launching a state-wide agitation, she added.