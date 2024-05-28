State Formation Day Fete: Come June 4, Tank Bund set to come alive with vibrant carnival

Hyderabad: As part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2, a large-scale carnival with various cultural programmes, along with a big laser show and fireworks display will be organised at Tank Bund in the evening.

Over 5,000 police officers are undergoing training for the mega event. Around 80 stalls will be set up on Tank Bund which includes food stalls by well-known hotels of the city along with many products such as handicrafts, handlooms from self-help groups will be displayed. A recreation hall with various sports will be set up for children.

At a review meeting on the arrangements for the celebrations, State chief secretary Santhi Kumari said that a large number of people are likely to be present on the occasion. Officials have been directed to make elaborate arrangements so that people do not face any trouble.

The chief secretary said that after the cultural performances on Tank Bund, an attractive fireworks display and a laser show will be organised. She directed that all the government offices should be illuminated on the occasion. Santhi Kumari said that the Chief Minister will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Telangana State at the Martyrs Stupam in Gun Park in the morning. Later, the CM will participate in a programme at Secunderabad Parade Grounds and unveil the State Song and will also deliver a message on the occasion.

The chief secretary visited Parade Grounds on Monday and inspected the arrangements being made. She instructed the officials to work in coordination so that the function is held in a grand and befitting manner. She enquired with the officials about the details of stage arrangements, barricading, electricity, water supply, mike system, LED screens and suggested certain improvements. The police officers were asked about the details of the arrangements to be made in order to avoid traffic disruption, and for smooth parking arrangements and flow of VIP traffic.

DGP Ravi Gupta, principal secretaries Dana Kishore, Sailaja Ramaiyer, Srinivasa Raju, GAD Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, RTC MD Sajjanar, Information & Public Relations department special commissioner Hanumantha Rao, NPDCL MD Musharaf, HMDA additional commissioner Amrapali Kata and other officials participated in the review meeting.