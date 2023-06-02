Live
State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
Highlights
The state government has not invited the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for formation Day celebrations according to Rajbhavan.
Hyderabad: The state government has not invited the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for formation Day celebrations according to Rajbhavan.
The governor howevr participated in the Telangana Foundation Day celebrations at held Raj Bhavan and addressed the gathering in Telugu. She said Telangana was progressing in many fields. She said the oft quoted words ' Neellu Nidhulu Niyamakalu' is not a mere slogan. It is a symbol of self respect of the people of the state, she said. She aspired that fruits of development should reach every nook and corner ofcthe state.
