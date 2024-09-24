State govt all set to roll out unique skill prog for youth

Hyderabad: In yet another big initiative to enhance skills among youth, the Telangana government is all set to launch a grand skilling program on September 25 to provide training to thousands of engineering and non-engineering students for jobs in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Perhaps the first-ever initiative of its kind in the country, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the skill development program to offer jobs in the banking and insurance sectors.

It may be recalled that the state government has already established the Telangana Young India Skill University, which is set to start courses next month. Recently, the Chief Minister announced that the government will provide Rs 100 crore for the Skill University.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has entered into an agreement with the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Consortium (BFSI) with the aim of meeting the demand for IT and ITES professionals in the BFSI sector by integrating industry-specific knowledge into undergraduate programs to empower students with industry-relevant skills.

Twenty non-engineering and eighteen engineering colleges (mostly autonomous) have been identified by the TGCHE Committee for the pilot rollout. The coursework will be implemented for 10,000 students overall (5,000 engineering and 5,000 non-engineering) on a pilot basis, and will be supported initially by CSR partners EQUIPPP. The inception batch of 2024-25 will receive teaching and training at no cost to the student or government.

For non-engineering colleges, the BFSI curriculum will be introduced as a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) and Generic Electives (GE).

For engineering colleges, it will be offered as a Minor Degree Program and Accelerated Course as well. The curriculum to be embedded in the UG programs has been provided by BFSI. The draft curriculum has been communicated to stakeholders, and the concerned Boards of Studies have approved the same.

The curriculum will be delivered by BFSI in hybrid mode and will provide digital certification upon completion of the course. It will also facilitate internships for eligible students upon completion of the course. IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the skilling initiatives.