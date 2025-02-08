Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Just In
State govt plans big boost to horticulture crop cultivation
Agriculture Minister opens 3-day Kisan Agri Show, workshop at Hitex
Rangareddy: A Kisan Agri Show and a three day workshop titled “Innovative Technologies in Horticulture Crops Production and Value Addition” kicked off at Hitex Convention Centre on Friday. The event was organised by the Telangana Horticulture Officers’ Association and Kisan Team in collaboration with the State Horticulture department.
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao inaugurated the event which will display many innovative ideas regarding crop production and allied techniques aimed at helping farmers with easy-to-adopt methodology of raising fruit crops.
The inaugural event saw the presence of Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Vice Chancellor, Telangana Horticultural University Dr Danda Raji Reddy, Agriculture director Gopi, Horticulture Additional Director Sarojini and Joint Director Babu. Addressing the inaugural session, the Minister lauded the event stating that such shows play a key role in bringing new techniques into play to benefit farmers. “The government is rolling out measures and implementing various programmes to increase the cultivation area of horticulture c the State. The aim is to make the State not only just self-sufficient in crop production, but also to help farmers increase production to a level that they can export it to foreign countries,” he maintained.
The government, he said, will encourage farmers to adopt new methods and techniques to raise horticulture crops beside food processing at village level with value addition methods. Officials of the Horticulture and Agriculture departments should work in coordination to help farmers improve their agrarian skills and become economically self-sufficient.
Horticultural Officers’ Association president Chakrapani, vice president Saibaba, secretary Narsayya, Ranga Reddy district Horticulture Officer Suresh and Kamala were present.