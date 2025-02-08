State govt plans big boost to horticulture crop cultivation

Rangareddy: A Kisan Agri Show and a three day workshop titled “Innovative Technologies in Horticulture Crops Production and Value Addition” kicked off at Hitex Convention Centre on Friday. The event was organised by the Telangana Horticulture Officers’ Association and Kisan Team in collaboration with the State Horticulture department.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao inaugurated the event which will display many innovative ideas regarding crop production and allied techniques aimed at helping farmers with easy-to-adopt methodology of raising fruit crops.

The inaugural event saw the presence of Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Vice Chancellor, Telangana Horticultural University Dr Danda Raji Reddy, Agriculture director Gopi, Horticulture Additional Director Sarojini and Joint Director Babu. Addressing the inaugural session, the Minister lauded the event stating that such shows play a key role in bringing new techniques into play to benefit farmers. “The government is rolling out measures and implementing various programmes to increase the cultivation area of horticulture c the State. The aim is to make the State not only just self-sufficient in crop production, but also to help farmers increase production to a level that they can export it to foreign countries,” he maintained.

The government, he said, will encourage farmers to adopt new methods and techniques to raise horticulture crops beside food processing at village level with value addition methods. Officials of the Horticulture and Agriculture departments should work in coordination to help farmers improve their agrarian skills and become economically self-sufficient.

Horticultural Officers’ Association president Chakrapani, vice president Saibaba, secretary Narsayya, Ranga Reddy district Horticulture Officer Suresh and Kamala were present.