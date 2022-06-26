Statue of Equality mgmt booked for flouting legal metrology rules

Hyderabad: The District Legal Metrology Officer of Ranga Reddy has booked a case against the Statue of Equality management in Muchinthal of Ranga Reddy district for not writing details of weight, date of expiry and quantity on prasad packets.

Vinay Vingala, a resident of Hyderabad, lodged a complaint with the Legal Metrology department asking the authorities to take action against the temple officials who have not displayed any details on prasad packets of the Statue of Equality, thus flouted laws of the Legal Metrology Department. Vinay also shared images of prasad packets with the Legal Metrology department.

He also urged officials to impose hefty penalties for selling prasad packets without any product information on the packed item. After which the District Legal Metrology Officer inspected the trading premises of Statue of Equality temple, Muchinthal and also conducted inspections of various sections of the temple.

"During the course of inspections, a case has been registered for violation of Section 10 , 11 , 12 and Section 8 / 25 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009," stated the District Legal Metrology Officer. The Statue of Equality is located on the 45 acre scenic Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy at Muchintal near Shamshabad and was built to mark the 1000th birth anniversary of Saint Ramunjacharya.