Statue of Ramanuja stands tall as testimony to equality

Muchintal/ Hyderabad: The dedication of the Statue of Equality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami on Saturday would catapult the state of Telangana into a different orbit in terms of Spirituality and Equality.

While the Statue of Equality would be a spirit for future generations and would help in strengthening the traditions of the country, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat also reflects the message of unity which Sri Ramanujacharya had believed and spread across the globe, observed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, who reached the venue of Samatha Murthy at 5.40 pm, came in traditional Vaishnavite attire of golden colour dhoti and Angavastram sporting Tiru Namam. He was accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He was received by Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Jupally Rameswara Rao.

The Vedic pandits welcomed him with Asirwachanam and Mangalasasanam. The Prime Minister first visited the 108 Divya Desas (Temples). He then went to the Bhadravedi and had a bird's view of all the activities at the venue. Later at 18.32 pm, Modi inaugurated the statue of Sri Ramanujacharya which was followed by glittering laser show explaining the teachings of Ramanujacharya.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in his welcome address said that Modi was 'Vrata Sampan', a person who was dedicated to keep the country ahead of others and make people feel proud of their country and their culture as well as religion. He equated the concept of Modi, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" to the time of Lord Rama during whose time, there were no differences among people. This, he said, made him the fittest person to inaugurate the Statue of Equality.