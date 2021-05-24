Stay home, stay safe

Hyderabad: I have learned an extraordinary amount about courage, strength and bravery in this pandemic and with my one week of painful Covid-19 journey. Whatever the situation is, believe that "You are stronger than you think you are," says P Vinay Kumar, working as an application developer for a startup in Hyderabad.

Sharing his Covid-19 recovery experience, Vinay said that, it all started as cold and ended up being Covid-19.

"I had a little cold and more like sinus symptoms. I went to the medical shop and bought medicine for myself and dealt with my symptoms week. Even though I was not feeling well, I attended my office and all online sessions. However following my instincts I went to get tested, immediately after the jam session and went to bed very early that day. I received my results the next morning and phew! I tested positive. Slowly, I started to experience Covid symptoms and it got worse each day. I went to the hospital as the pain was unbearable and I was in tears," he added.

Sharing his regular immunity boosting activities that he followed, he said, "Everyday I ate healthy food and I had food in good amounts without compromise. Infact, I ate like I might not have the next meal. Majority of the time, I have kept myself hydrated and did everything I was supposed to but it still attacked my body quickly."

Recovering was unpredictable. Just when I thought I was having a good day and doing better, one of the Covid symptoms started affecting me again and I am going through a long covid phase now. I don't know when it will end, but I know it will end someday and I will be alright. So, I urge everyone from the bottom of my heart to put on Mask each and every day and sanitise each time you touch someone or anything. I seriously recommend staying home to be safe, he ends.