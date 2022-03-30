STEM programme to reach more in RR, Medchal districts

Hyderabad: City-based CfBT Education Services and United Way of Hyderabad, in partnership with the resource persons from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, has designed and implemented a STEM Teacher Professional Development programme-2021/22).

The programme has been aligned to key components of the New Education Policy. Through this programme, 60 STEM teachers from 47 schools across four mandals of Asifnagar 1 & 2, Nampally and Khairatabad have been associated with CfBT Education Services.

A group of 20 resource persons have been identified to receive further support through exposure activities and workshops. Seeing the progress of the programme, CfBT Education Services is expanding the reach of the programme to cover four additional mandals spread across Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts. Around 30 workshops have been conducted on various topics of science, math and pedagogy for high school teachers in four mandals. The programme has been able to reach out to around 60 teachers through workshops and assignments. An integrated STEM manual has been developed for the benefit of teachers.

The phase 1 of the project has been successfully completed. A function was organised to felicitate. government teachers, headmasters, the State resource persons. The Deputy DEO and MEOs attended.

Responding to a question raised by a teacher relating to continuity and sustainability of the programme, Venkat Reddy, State resource person for science, said that it is for the teachers and the school HMs to implement good practices suggested by NGOs. He suggested that a STEM approach should be introduced at the primary level. More math labs, along with science labs, should be set up in government schools to develop and disseminate activities and workbooks that promote experiential learning Girija, AVP, United Way Hyderabad also spoke.