Stop deceiving people, says BJP's Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday has asked the State government to stop deceiving the people on the Central assistance to Telangana as far as implementation of Railway projects was concerned.

In a statement, he said that the TS government has been spreading lies about the Central assistance to various projects, particularly to Railway projects in the state notwithstanding its irresponsibility in completing its obligations. It has been brazenly masquerading the facts, he charged.

He informed that without releasing the matching grants to the Railway projects, the state government has been unnecessarily blaming the Centre. He pointed out that while the state government was supposed to give Rs 544 crores for Phase – II of MMTS as its contribution, the state has released Rs 279 crores so far.

The BJP leader said that the Telangana government did not respond to the letters being sent by the Centre for the release of the funds for years together. This shows the sheer negligence of the state government in ensuring the completion of Railway projects in the state in time.

He also said that the state government is yet to deposit Rs 986 crores for the Railway projects. He said that out of the total estimation of Rs 7,350 crores for taking up five projects, the TS government was supposed to deposit Rs 2,265 crores.

"While the facts are like this, the state government is blaming the Centre time and again about delay in implementation of projects. How would the Centre and Railways would complete the projects if the state drags its feet on depositing the matching grants?" he wanted to know.

On the other hand, the state government has pompously announced construction of Metro Rail from Rayadurg to the International Airport, with an outlay of Rs 6,250 crores, Narayana Reddy said.

He said he was surprised to note that how the government which was unable to pay Rs 544 crores to MMTS Phase – II could be able to bear an expenditure of Rs 6,250 crores. "This was nothing but deceiving the people. It has become a habit to the TS government to make tall promises and projects worth thousands of crores of rupees and to forget them conveniently," he stated.