Stop saying Cong govt will fall, Sudheer Reddy tells partymen

Hyderabad: LB Nagar BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy on Tuesday found fault with party leaders giving open statements about the government falling. He asked party leaders to accept poll defeat with decency and denied rumours that he would change party.

In an informal interaction with the media here, Reddy suggested to the party leaders to not to speak in haste. “Why should the party leaders make statements like the government will fall within no time? Let us all accept defeat with decency,” he said, asking the leaders to wait at least for four-five months to see the government policies.

He said if the Congress party fails to fulfil the promises made before the elections, the party will go to people and take up protest programmes. “Let us be the voice of people as a strong Opposition party,” the BRS leader said.

The pink party leaders have been saying the Congress government would fall within six months. Leaders like Kadiyam Srihari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have reportedly said the Congress party would fall. Srihari had said that the party had support base of 55 MLAs, including 39 seats of BRS and its alliance partner AIMIM seven. He included eight BJP members and said the unhappy leaders in Congress would support the BRS government.

The BRS leader said that the BC card did not work in the election as it was a gimmick played by few parties.

‘The pattern of voting is different in constituencies and there is nothing like caste voting. Giving example, he said in LB Nagar there were more BCs, but the BC candidate Madhu Yashki Goud from Congress was third. Similarly, in Miryalaguda, BCs are majority, but the candidates from Reddy community have been winning. According to Reddy, only R Krishnaiah was honest in his fight for BCs. He recalled that Krishnaiah’s victory was because of the TDP-BJP alliance.