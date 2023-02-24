Stray dog menace continues to haunt Rangareddy district

Rangareddy: The stray dogs in the Rangareddy district have become a big threat to people in towns and villages. The residents alleged that both the municipal authorities and the Gram Panchayat officials have completely failed to prevent the procreation of stray dogs and have not taken any measures to prevent them. The stray dogs attack and bite lonely girls, students, women and the elderly. Before the incident of attacking and killing a child in Amberpet in recent days, stray dogs attacked five people including two children playing in the street at Rajendranagar on Wednesday. Again on Thursday, four stray dogs attacked and injured 10 elderly people at a time when all the people were sitting together in the Yacharam mandal of Ibrahimpatnam constituency.

The dogs ran away when the locals came with sticks and shook it. Locals immediately rushed the injured in the dog attack to the Yacharam Government Hospital for treatment. Three people who were seriously injured were taken to the fever hospital for better treatment.

Witnessing the menace of stray dogs makes it clear that the government and authorities need to be more alert. As summer approaches, these attacks are likely to increase. People are worried about this. It is well known that every year at the beginning of summer, street dogs go on a wild outing. Doctors also said that as the temperature rises, dogs get sick and mainly suffer from dehydration.

It is explained that the lungs of street dogs are deprived of moisture due to the scorching sun. They said that dogs become very impatient when they do not get water to drink, and that is why street dogs seek shade during summer afternoons. Most of the dogs in the city do not even get shade, and because of this, the temperature of the dogs increases tremendously, so they behave wildly. Doctors say that in such situations, they mostly target children who cannot resist them and attack them like wild animals.After the incident in Yacharam, The village people said that the dog attacks are also getting worse due to stray dogs at chicken farms mainly in rural areas.