Stray dog menace refuses to die down across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the stray dog menace seems to be a never ending issue, the city denizens have been demanding to relocate the dogs from their area to save themselves from dog bites. However, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) says that as per norms after catching and sterilising the dogs, they are supposed to be left in the same place from where they were caught. Dogs cannot be shifted to a deserted area or in the city outskirts.

In yet another incident reported on Monday night, two children in Borabanda were attacked by two dogs while playing near their house. Residents have been raising concerns over the increasing stray dog menace in their areas anddemanding to relocate the dogs from their colonies to another place.

"Dog-bite cases have been increasing day by day and children have been majorly attacked by dogs. We urge the concerned authority to shift the dogs from our area to safeguard our children," said T Chandrashekar, a resident of Bowenpally. Moreover, Residents Welfare Associationsand NGOs gave the GHMC a map of the city with dense areas of stray dogs and asked the corporation to catch hold of dogs in these areas.

Though the GHMC is taking several measures to ensure no dog attack case happens in the city, the incidents are raging day-by-day. Moreover, it is said that several dog bite incidents were unreported in the city.

According to GHMC, there are stringent rules related to protection of stray dogs.The GHMC officials are keeping in mind all the rules related to the protection of dogs and are ensuring that no dogs attack incidents happen further. Measures including Animal Birth Control-cum-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme, awareness programme among residents, children about safety and preventive measures against dog bites and educating the owners of non-veg shops, hotels and restaurants about the do's and don'ts are carried out by the corporation.

As complaints have been pouring in by the residents over the relocation of dogs, a the senior GHMC officer said, "As per the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India and Supreme Court orders, after catching the dogs, following ABC programme, the street dogs should be left within 100-metre radius from the pickup place. They can neither be shifted to a deserted area nor abandoned in the city outskirts," said the official.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman, a social activist said that in each area there are at least a dozen stray dogs. With repeated complaints from the residents, the corporation failed to take any measures. "Though, the GHMC is carrying out measures including ABC, still there has been no respite in dog bite cases. Animal care centres in each zone of GHMC which remain empty.

They must identify such dogs who have a behavioral change and should be shifted to the centre for a few days and should be put back in the same place after sterilization," he added.