Strengthen SC, ST Atrocities Act to check cases: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has emphasised the need for checking atrocities against SCs and STs.



The SC and ST Atrocities Prevention Act has to be implemented strictly, he said. The minister addressed a monitoring committee meeting with officials here and warned that stringent measures will be taken against violations. Eshwar said those involved in atrocities should face serious action.

The State is implementing the Act better and we need to strengthen it to check the cases", he said. Eshwar pointed out that "Union Minister Ramdas Athawale appreciated us for allotting Rs 100 crore to provide compensation to victims in atrocity cases. Provide immediate justice to victims and ensure they get support from the government, besides checking incidents," he said.

The minister aske top officials and the police to check atrocities and ensure that they come down drastically. "Our aim is to see that victims get some help and action it taken against culprits", he said.