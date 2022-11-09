Student from Hyderabad found dead in Italy under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, a student from Hyderabad, who went to pursue higher studies in engineering at Rome in Italy, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his room.

P. Uday Kumar (28), from Banjara Apartments at Padmaraonagar in Secunderabad went to Italy in 2018 for the first time and completed his MS in from Sapienza University of Rome and returned to the city in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the situation improved, he returned to Italy for higher studies in 2021 and was staying in Rome in a room on a sharing basis.

On November 4, his family members back in Hyderabad received an email informing them that Uday Kumar was found dead. Anxious family members contacted his roommates and other friends there, but did not receive much information.

Uday Kumar parent's, P Ramachandra, a retired railway employee, and P Rajeshwari, met Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and explained the situation requesting his help in bringing back the body to India at the earliest.

The Minister assured appropriate assistance to find out the reasons of his death and bring the body to the city soon. He spoke to the officials of the Indian Embassy in Italy as well.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also lodged at the local Chilkalguda police station.