Students performance in Telugu language abysmal

Hyderabad: Giving importance to foreign languages, Telugu language is being hampered in the schools, according to a few Telugu teachers, the performance of students in Telugu is abysmal, and it has also been observed that even Telugu-origin students are unable to speak the language clearly.

According to a few Telugu experts, what has been observed is that many students face difficulty in identifying Telugu words during classroom teaching and examinations, when the students are asked to read the text, they find it difficult to read.

If the mother tongue gets implemented as the medium of instruction in school, it certainly benefits a child's personal growth. After several years, finally, the state government has given importance to the Telugu language by making it a compulsory subject for class 10 students of ICSE, CBSE, and other boards, yet, many schools did not make it compulsory, and lack proper implementation, they only passed an order that the Telugu language is compulsory, but the department should keenly monitor that all the schools mandatorily introduce Telugu as a compulsory subject.

"Nowadays, everyone is giving importance to the English language and has forgotten our mother tongue. What I have observed is that children are facing difficulty in analyzing and writing the answers in their mother tongue and also creating a lot of spelling mistakes, this is happening because they feel that only till our schooling we need to learn Telugu after that we don't require it. Also, students are unable to speak proper Telugu, they are mixing up English or other languages," said Praveen Rao, Telugu teacher of a private school.

"Giving importance to other languages, we have forgotten the essence of the Telugu language. As nowadays parents think that if children learn the English language then only they will get better career options but this is not true if the medium of instruction is there in their mother tongue then the child's imagination, thinking level and also they will know from what background they have come so that the child will not forget their culture, tradition," said Samarth Rao, another Telugu Teacher.

"I feel that the Telugu language has not been given adequate importance, and people are forgetting to speak in their mother tongue. In moulding a child, mother tongue plays an important role, what I have observed is that students are not taking interest during classes and, i.e., leading them to score less marks including class ten students. I think our mother tongue should be taught to the students from the primary level itself," said Uma, another Telugu teacher.