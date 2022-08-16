Students switch back from government to private schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the Telangana government commenced the Badi Bata (enrollment programme) there was an increase in the number of students taking admission in the government schools. But just within a month, according to Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) around 20 to 30 per cent moved back to private schools.



As per data of the Education department, around1,69,280 students enrolled in government schools. According to government schools teachers around five to seven percent students shifted to private schools due to lack of teaching staff and basic facilities in government schools.

A teacher of Government High School, Jeedimelta said, "Last year and also this academic year many students shifted to government schools due to the hugh fees charged by the private schools. But as the government schools are yet to receive textbooks, there is lack of various facilities and crunch in teaching staff, many government school students are shifting back to private schools. If the State government does not recruit teachers then huge numbers of students will switch to private schools,"

Ramanandaiah, headmaster, Government High School, Purna Phool said, "From our school around 10 per cent students have shifted to private schools. The total strength of students in our school is 1,000 and with just handful of teachers, we are forced to combine two classes and conduct classes. Also many students have also shifted to private schools due to lack of infrastructure."

Meanwhile Shekhar Rao, president, TRSMA said, "Around 20 to 30 per cent students switched back to private schools.

As during the Covid-19 pandemic everyone were hit economically and financially, many students migrated to government schools from private schools. But due to lack of infrastructure and teaching staff many students are forced to shift ack to private schools."