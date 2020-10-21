Students who lost certificates in Hyderabad floods will get new ones

Assuring the students not to worry about the certificates, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that those who lost them will be given new ones at free of cost. The students are requested to approach the board to get the new certificates.

Several lost their mark sheets and certificates after rainwater entered their houses and brought the issues to the notice of the minister. Taking it into consideration, special chief secretary of education Chitra Ramachandran on Tuesday. The officials also said that they have received several representations complaining that they either lost their certificates or damaged.

The orders were issued to all the authorities including commissioner of school education, intermediate, collegiate and technical education to issue new certificates as and when the students apply either online or offline.

Usually, if the students lost certificates, they were asked to lodge a complaint with the police to trace the certificates and then the respective boards would issue the new ones. However, the situation is different now as many lost their certificates due to the rains. The students can directly approach the education department either online or offline. The link to apply for the certificate is yet to made available.