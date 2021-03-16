Hyderabad: Stung by school managements action, parents knock on police doors

Begumpet: Causing immense pressure on both parents and children, some private schools are allegedly with-holding results and promotions for the fee defaulters. Parents started approaching police as they feel they have been cornered.



According to parents, who lodged complaints with the local police, despite clearing half of the academic fee, schools are not issuing report cards citing fee dues. "We have already paid 50 per cent of dues of the total fee. As per GO 46, schools are supposed to collect only tuition fees. Even after requesting personally that due to Covid my business suffered a lot and we need more time to pay the amount, school management is not paying heed," said Amitav Nayak, a parent, who lodged a complaint with the Begumpet police requesting to take action against the school management.

In his complaint he noted "the school management is not sharing my daughter's final exam result, which is against SC verdict. As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, it is a criminal offence to stop the result or promotion of student over non-payment of dues." Nayak said that the new academic session will begin in another week. In the parent-teacher meeting (PTM), students and their parents were informed that report cards will be issued only after clearing the fee dues. Parents brought this issue to the notice of Education department officials.

"We were called for a PTM, but they refused to issue the report card till we pay the entire fee. As I stood up against the school management's decision, the very next day they called me asking to collect transfer certificate (TC) stating that they are removing my ward from the school. I was taken aback because I cannot admit my ward in any other school as the admissions are closed." Said Vijayalakshmi (name changed), a parent whose ward studies class VI at a private school in Secunderabad.

Parent's Associations opined that they are receiving several complaints against school managements alleging that they are with-holding report cards, not allowing students to appear for exams, not issuing transfer certificates among other issues.