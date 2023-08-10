Substance Abuse: South Zone police rolls out special drive

Hyderabad: As part of measures to curb substance abuse amongst youth, the South Zone police initiated a special drive in areas which are more susceptible in the Old City.

This comes in the backdrop of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raising the issue on the last day of monsoon session and subsequent assurance from Minister KT Rama Rao on August 6.

Police officials informed The Hans India that counselling sessions were being attended by some 50-100 youth under various police station limits. They urged parents to come forward and send their children to drug de-addiction centres recommended by them in case they are identified.

“Right now, it is only the South Zone this is being conducted. We are engaging in counselling youth who are prone to this kind of addiction. After covering Bhavani Nagar police station yesterday, I shall be attending the session at Rein Bazar today. We urge parents to take this matter seriously, if they notice that their children are falling prey to substance use disorder. The DCP South Zone is taking special interest and ordered us to take up a drive,” said Mir Chowk ACP NSV Venkateshwar Rao.

This, according to the police, is part of the larger societal interest, particularly in the wake of TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) under City Police Commissioner C V Anand. “The addicted youth should be taken to the de-addiction centres so that they are treated properly to continue their life normally in society,” he added.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari, whose organisation Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) is engaged in dealing with health-related issues, felt that most addicts are daily wage labourers. The staff of HHF, which is running some 12 health centres mostly in parts of the Old City, are regularly encountering the addicts.

“These youth are mostly migrants from northern States like UP, Bihar and Jharkhand and reside in localities where housing cost is very low. Mere counselling will not help; TSNAB needs to increase focus,” he said.