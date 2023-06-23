Succession is only an entry card in politics: Gutha

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy on Friday said that he will not contest in the next elections. He said that his son Amit will contest if the party chief gives him the ticket and added that he will continue to work for the party even if his son not given a chance.



Gutha said that he has another four-year term as MLC and will not contest in this polls. Speaking to the media in his chamber of the Legislative Council, he said that succession is only an entry card in politics, and the future is only possible if the individual gets the support of the people.

He said that BRS will win in Telangana for the third time and some Congress leaders will join their party in the joint Nalgonda district. He expressed confidence that his party will win all the seats in this district. Some leaders from Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts complained that they were imagining too much by joining the Congress.

He said that they will get more seats in Khammam than last election. He said that KCR has already said that alliance without Congress is his policy and that is why he is not going to the Patna meeting. He said that the Centre has failed to implement the promises of partition to the Telugu states.