Successive union govts ruled country sans direction: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the successive union governments ignored the goals and ruled the country without any direction in the independent India for the last 77 years, which led to a major stumbling block for the country's growth.

The Chief Minister was addressing a group of leaders from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh who had joined the BRS on Sunday. The Chief Minister called upon people to rise to the occasion. The Chief Minister said politics in the name of party founders, fathers and their grandfathers should be given up. People do not require these names- ‘NaamdharinahiKaamdharihonachaihe’.

Chandrashekar Rao said that the country is blessed with natural resources such as water, cultivable land, coal reserves for electricity, good climate for agriculture. Despite all this, it is sad that the country's farmers were committing suicides. The reason for this is the lack of focus at the Centre. Dalits and all other communities including Backward communities were facing injustice in 75 years of independent India. In order to overcome this predicament, the CM called upon the Center to be more active towards winning their aspirations rather than changing parties. If one party is defeated and other party wins, the names of those parties will change. The names of those leaders will change...but nothing will happen to the people, he said.

Reiterating that if BRS wins, they would provide 24-hour electricity to the people of India in two years, the CM clarified that BRS was not just a political party but a mission to change India. The Chief Minister explained about the schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity, pensions support implemented in Telangana. The Chief Minister questioned why these were not implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Even after seven decades in this country, the plight of Adivasi, Dalits and Backward communities still continued and were oppressed, he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Election Commission of India failed to stop irregularities and misdeeds of inciting hatred with false promises by some parties. He said that the BRS party will soon set up its own office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Campaign vehicles would be arranged in all the constituencies of Madhya Pradesh and people would be sensitized on party ideology and distribute materials in every village.

Meanwhile, joining the BRS party from Maharashtra as well as Madhya Pradesh gained momentum with senior political leaders, intellectuals, social groups and others joined the party. The CM appointed former MP Buddhasen Patel as the coordinator of Madhya Pradesh BRS.