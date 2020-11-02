Sudan national held at Hyderabad airport for transporting red sander logs

A Sudan national has been detained at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday for allegedly transporting red sander logs in a bag.

Officials grew suspicious on the passenger and checked his bag with a scanning machine and found sandalwood logs packets weighing 5.7 kg. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has arrested the passenger and handed over to the customs department for further investigation.

On Sunday, four red sander smugglers were burnt alive as two cars they were travelling with red sanders went up in flames after the vehicles collided with a diesel tanker at Gotur near Kadapa airport. Three died on the spot and two others suffered burn injuries.

The police said that the red sanders smugglers are from Selam in Tamil Nadu and locals from Kadapa. The incident occurred when the two cars were fleeing from the inspection and rammed into the tanker.