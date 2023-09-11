Suicide is not the solution: DGP

Hyderabad: On the World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, The Hans India organised the most thrilling run, categorized as full marathon, half marathon, 10 K run and 5 K run, for enthusiastic runners in the city. The main aim of this marathon was to create a platform to raise awareness about the urgent need to bring people together to share hope and to promote preventive measures to reduce the number of suicides and suicidal tendencies.

According to the WHO estimates, India has the 41st highest suicide rate globally. It is estimated that more than 35 students end life every day. In the two Telugu states, around 1,300 suicides were reported in the year 2021. Being a socially responsible media house, Hans India, which has been organizing Hyderabad Marathon since 2018, took up the initiative to spread the message that life is precious and suicide can never be a solution to any problem and should be avoided at any cost.

Thousands of enthusiasts, fitness freaks, youngsters, and senior citizens of over 70 years took part in the Marathon to promote the message that suicide is not the solution.

The Marathon passed through Raj Bhavan Road, Minerva Coffee Shop, Panjagutta Flyover, LV Prasad Marg, Jubilee Checkpost, Cable Bridge, Inorbit Mall, IKEA, Bio Diversity Centre, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, Gachibowli Police Station, ISB Junction, Gachibowli Stadium Main Gate, U-turn at University of Hyderabad small gate and finished inside the Gachibowli Stadium practice ground.

DGP Anjani Kumar, participating as the chief guest, said, “Life is the most valuable gift of nature and we have to take it forward come what may. One bad chapter does not mean that life is over. There will always be challenging moments and difficult times in life, but one must overcome.”

The DGP said that life is a big story and if it is a big story, it will always have ups and downs. “We must overcome and help each other to overcome that,” he said, adding that athletes, particularly the elders in the veteran category, and the elite have inspired him.

He said they had set an example for society. They have certainly set an example for society.