Sulabh toilet box stolen in Hyderabad, 3 held

Three people were arrested by the police for stealing an iron-framed sulabh toilet box from Safilguda crossroads on Sunday.



According to the CI Jagadeeshwara Rao and Malkajgiri circle vice-commissioner Raju, Sulabh toilet box at the Safilguda crossroads went missing on March 16. The sanitation workers who noticed the complex missing informed the matter to the higher authorities who in turn alerted the police officials.



The police reached to the spot and took up an investigation. They verified the CCTV footage and identified the accused as Mupparam Jogaiah (36), a native of Ammasagar of Andole mandal in Medak district. Jogaiah admitted to the crime and confessed that he committed the mistake with the help of one Arun Kumar who works at GHMC office head quarters and another Bikshapati who works at Jain constructions.



The accused said to have sold the toilet box to Rs 45,000. Jogaiah was sent to judicial remand.

