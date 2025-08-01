Live
Sumadhura Group Leads Vysya Limelight Awards 2025 Celebration in Hyderabad
Highlights
The Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025, presented by Sumadhura Group and powered by Manepally Jewellers, lit up Hyderabad’s Pradhan Convention Centre recently. Celebrating excellence within the Arya Vysya community, the event honored achievers across diverse sectors—from tech innovation and retail to culinary arts and social media.
Now in its 9th season, the awards, founded by Siva Kumar Emmadi, spotlight role models and community leadership. With support from leading sponsors and industry leaders, the event reflected pride, inspiration, and recognition for the evolving contributions of the Vysya community to India’s growth story.
