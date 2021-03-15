Summer-ready Secunderabad Cantonment Board ensures enough water supplies

Secunderabad: As part of the summer action plan, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) plans to come up with four more tanker filling points to help out the residents. Besides this, the SCB has decided to increase the frequency of tankers and also increase their numbers and repair defunct borewells.

Areas in SCB are known for acute water shortage. Board officials have come up with an action plan to ensure uninterrupted water supply during this summer. Now residents can book their tankers and register complaints online.

Speaking to The Hans India, M Raj Kumar, Water Works Superintendent, SCB, said, "Currently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is supplying 56 lakh gallons of water per day (LGPD) against an assured quantity of 60 LGPD, under 'Bulk' category.

The SCB in turn is supplying water to its residents through its own service reservoirs and water supply network. Keeping in mind the increasing demand as summer sets in, the services have been upgraded, when compared to previous year."

Four more tankers being engaged will be used for areas which include Railway Colony, Lothukunta, Bowenpally and Gun Bazar along with Balamrai. Apart from that four more tankers of 5,000 litres have been added to existing 11 tankers to supply drinking water to the regular piped water supply areas.

However, the number of tankers will be increased if the demand goes up. Tankers filling point timings are extended from 7 am – 3 pm (single shift) to 7 am – 9 pm (two shifts). For booking of tankers citizens of Cantonment Board are requested to visit secunderab.cantt.gov.in website or through nearby MeeSeva centres.

Two extra batches have been arranged from March 5 for removal and re-installation of pumpsets. For complaints related to submersible pumpsets maintained by SCB in slums/ basthis, can register at 040-21112111 or through SCB website. In case of water supply breakdown, arrangement of tankers will be done till restoration during this summer.

The water department of the SCB is planning to carry out major pipeline junctions and laying of DI pipelines at various places in order to improve the drinking water supply.

Also, forecasting the work of inter-linking of all existing pump houses/ reservoirs of Cantonment Board in order to adjust the incoming water amongst them, said Raj Kumar.