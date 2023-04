Summer special trains between Hyderabad, Sholapur

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer, SCR (South Central Railway)will run special trains between Hyderabad and Sholapur from April 24 to May 14.

Train no-07003 will depart from Hyderabadat 6 am and arrive Sholapur at 12.20 pm, Train no-07004 will depart from Sholapur at 6 am andarrive Hyderabad at 12.20 pm.

These trains will halt at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sedam, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi, Gangapur Road, Akalkot Road and Tilati stations in both directions.