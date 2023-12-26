‘Sunburn’ New Year’s event lacks police permission, prompts legal action

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Monday clarified that there is no permission for the ‘Sunburn music festival’ on New Year’s Eve. The Madhapur police registered a case against the management of the ticket portal ‘Book My Show’ and issued them notices for allegedly selling the tickets of the event without applying for permission.

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Cyberabad police commissioner, Avinash Mohanty to inquire into the alleged sale of tickets by the Book My Show portal for the Sunburn music festival, the commissioner clarified that permission has not been granted for the event.

According to the commissioner, the organisers requested permission, but the police refused to grant it since the Chief Minister asked the authorities not to allow the events.

Though the commissioner denied the permission for the event, the sale of tickets was on Book My Show for the event planned on the night of December 31 and the arrangements were on for the event near HITEC City, in Madhapur.

Additional DCP Madhapur, Narsimha Reddy said that action will be taken against the organisers who failed to check any form of illegal activities during the New Year events at their premises.

He said the police are keeping a watch on the events and all the programmes should wind up by 1 am. The official said those planning to organise New Year events should take permission from the police.

According to the police, if anyone is organising events in gated communities, they have to take permission to use sound systems and it will be accorded by the ACP.

During the meeting, the officials were asked to keep a tight vigil on the events on New Year’s Eve to ensure that drugs are not consumed at such parties. The CM directed the officials not to treat the events on New Year’s Eve as revenue earners.