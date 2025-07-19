Live
- Mini lorry gets stuck in damaged drain
- From Earth to Space: The Role of AI in Space Exploration
- All poll promises will be fulfilled: Narayana
- Left parties will join hands to check ‘communal’ BJP: Ramakrishna
- Yemeni man lives 14 years with bullet in skull
- Mother of missing student seeks CJI intervention
- Clarification issued on tax notices to bakeries and tea shops
- Youth workshop begins in Mangaluru
- CM slams BJP for claiming ‘false credit’ over Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
- Gang clash in Ramanagara: 4 assaulted, abducted over old rivalry, locals alarmed by armed goons
Super Aashadam deals launched at R.S. Brothers
Hyderabad: As part of their ongoing Aashadam KG Sale, R.S. Brothers has rolled out spectacular offers that are drawing large crowds to their...
Hyderabad: As part of their ongoing Aashadam KG Sale, R.S. Brothers has rolled out spectacular offers that are drawing large crowds to their showrooms. Among the highlights is a special offer on Alankari print sarees – buy one and get the second saree for just Rs 39 (worth Rs 3,695).
In addition, attractive discounts are being offered across ladies wear, men’s wear, and kids wear, making it a shopping festival for the entire family.
The Super Aashadam Gold Offers are equally exciting. Customers can enjoy a flat Rs 200 off per gram on 22Kt gold jewellery purchases, along with an additional Rs 100 per gram on gold exchange. There’s also a flat Rs 5,000 off on every KG of silver items – making this season the perfect time to invest in precious metals.