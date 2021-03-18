X
Surabhi Vani Devi leads in Hyderabad graduate MLC seat

TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi was leading by the end of the second round from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency.

TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi was leading by the end of the second round from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. Around 13,395 votes were polled for Vani Devi while her rival BJP candidate Ramachandar Rao polled 12,223 votes. The TRS candidate is leading with 1,172 votes.

In the first round, 17,439 votes were polled to Surabhi Vani followed by BJP candidate Ramachander Rao with 16,385 votes, Professor Nageshwar with 8,357 votes, Congress candidate Chinna Reddy with 5,038 votes and TDP candidate with 929 votes. As many as 3374 voters were declared as invalid votes.

