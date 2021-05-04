Sutikaari Artist Dr Gyaneshwar Kamblekar passes away

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Sutikaari Artist Dr Gyaneshwar Kamblekar passed away on Saturday. Sutikari art is all about a piece of art that is made of thread or cloth. Gyaneshwar gained immense fame for his own style of art, in which he doesn't use a single brush or any colour to paint an image. All he uses is pieces of cloth to create the beauty.

His art forms include portrait art, and abstract art. He made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. He had also prepared portraits of film stars including his favorite film star Amitabh Bachhan, Salman Khan, cricketer Virat Kohli and also of Saudi Arabia king Mohammad Bin Salman. Gyaneshwar is survived by wife Sunitha and four children.

The artist fraternity in the city has expressed shock at the death of Gyaneshwar and expressed condolences to the family.