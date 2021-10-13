Suzuki two-wheelers opens showroom in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Suzuki two-wheelers opened the country's 'biggest, new and ultramodern showroom in Begumpet on Monday. It was Inaugurated by Deepak Mutreja, AVP - Sales & SLP, SMIPL. The service centre was inaugurated by H Hari Krishna, AVP- After Sales, SMIPL.

The first vehicle delivery was done by V Prabhu Kishore, chairman, Varun Group. Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said, "We have built India's biggest Suzuki two wheeler showroom with ultramodern facilities to give customers an out-of the world experience while making their purchase.

Varun Dev, MD of the group said, "Padmaja Suzuki already has dealerships at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam both consistently ranked top dealers in the country for many years. "Not just achieving record sales, we are also doing very well in achieving 100 per cent customer satisfaction." Vinod Kumar, ED of the group, said, "Padmaja Suzuki is offering attractive discount offers on the occasion of the Dasara. Praveen Kumar, GM, Padmaja Suzuki, staff and customers were present.