Swachh Seva at parks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following directions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Ramarao to take up one-week cleanliness drive in all parks in GHMC, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with MLA Danam Nagender, Corporator Manne Kavitha, ZC Praveenya, UBD Additional Commissioner Krishna took part in the cleanliness drive at Green Valley Park in Banjara Hills on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the drive would continue up to September 4. "Under Haritha Haram programme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planting more than two crore saplings in the city.

Facilities in the parks are designed to meet the needs all age groups. Steps are being taken to provide a comprehensive facilities like open gym, yoga, walking track, toilets and children play equipment. A total of 919 parks under the limits of GHMC are being maintained by Urban Biodiversity and Community Welfare Associations.

GHMC will develop 50 theme parks and each of these parks will have separate identity altogether with 27 different concepts. As a part of cleanliness drive, about 327 old unmaintained tree parks are also being cleaned and repaired," he added.

Panchantatva Parks are developed which reflect the ancient method of health practices in all zones on experimental basis. Medicinal and aromatic saplings are being planted in parks to provide good ambiance for visitors. Apart from this, tree parks in 587 locations are also being developed.